Delyan Peevski: We support the achieved freezing of the contract with "Botas"

We express satisfaction with the information about the freezing of the contract with "Botas" for 15 months, achieved at a meeting with Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. This is stated by the leader of the MRF Delyan Peevski in a position distributed by the party's press center.

We share the stated reason for the freezing of the contract with the fact that Bulgaria and Turkey have a common interest in using the maximum capacity for natural gas transmission and work will be done to renegotiate the contract between the two companies under current market conditions, the position says.

This gesture from the Turkish side is an example of good neighborly relations, which are particularly important for us, since Turkey is a key strategic partner for Bulgaria, Peevski also stated, quoted in the position.

Following the meeting of Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, “Bulgargaz“ and “Botaş“ signed a protocol to freeze the contract between the two companies for 15 months, within which only the capacity used by the Bulgarian side will be paid for with improved conditions, the press service of the Council of Ministers announced yesterday.