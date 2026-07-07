Dimitar Stoyanov: There is no ban on American military aircraft, there will be others at Sofia Airport

The presence of an American military transport aircraft at “Vasil Levski“ Sofia Airport is part of a routine logistical operation.

This was said by Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov regarding the presence of the military aircraft at the airport in the capital. According to him, "the United States has sent a transport aircraft to collect the equipment of the American military aircraft that were stationed at the capital's airport".

On February 25, 10 KC-135 military transport aircraft (Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker tanker aircraft) were deployed at “Vasil Levski“ Airport. On July 1, Prime Minister Rumen Radev said that military tanker planes had left Sofia airport.

“No one has banned the landing of American planes at any civilian airport. In the future, planes will land not only of the American armed forces, but also of other countries. This is a completely normal practice and there is no problem with their stay“, the minister said after the end of the meeting of the parliamentary defense committee, BGNES reported.