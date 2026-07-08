The Legal Committee in the parliament will consider the introduction of fully machine voting with the exception of sections with under 300 voters, Nova TV reports. This is one of the proposals of the ruling party from "Progressive Bulgaria" for changes to the Electoral Code. In practice, if adopted, voting with paper ballots will be abolished. Another of their ideas is to abolish the limit of 20 sections outside consulates and embassies in countries outside the European Union. This was adopted before the early parliamentary elections in April.
The ban created long queues in front of the sections in Turkey and the United Kingdom, where there were a large number of people wishing to vote. The Legal Committee will also consider proposals for amendments to the Electoral Code, submitted by the PP, DB, MRF and "Vazrazhdane".
The Legal Committee in the National Assembly is discussing the transition to fully machine voting
This is one of the proposals of the ruling party from "Progressive Bulgaria" for changes to the Electoral Code.
Jul 8, 2026 07:08 50
The Legal Committee in the parliament will consider the introduction of fully machine voting with the exception of sections with under 300 voters, Nova TV reports. This is one of the proposals of the ruling party from "Progressive Bulgaria" for changes to the Electoral Code. In practice, if adopted, voting with paper ballots will be abolished. Another of their ideas is to abolish the limit of 20 sections outside consulates and embassies in countries outside the European Union. This was adopted before the early parliamentary elections in April.