We had talks with Turkey on the development of transport links between the two countries. We will work actively on the so-called Middle Corridor - this is the connection between Asia and Europe. We are talking about different types of transport - rail, sea, road, communications, energy. But there is no connection between the “Botaş” case and other activities in relations between Turkey and Bulgaria. This was said by the Minister of Transport and Communications Georgi Peev on the air of “Hello, Bulgaria” on Nova TV.

Regarding railway transport in our country, he pointed out that “the situation is tragic and we are in a state of collapse”. Adequate infrastructure, rolling stock and motivated people are needed, and there is not a single project that has been launched and successfully completed, the minister was categorical.

He emphasized that in 50% of the railway the speed is lower than set by the project. He also commented that we should not work “in pieces”, but should act strategically and in a coordinated manner. The minister also said that there are contracts in railway transport for 764 million, for which there is no funding and emphasized that they are currently being revised.

The minister said that 17 contracts for railway projects are being investigated by the European Public Prosecutor's Office.

Of the 266 wagons in our country, only 112 are air-conditioned, and some of them have permanent damage, Peev also stated. Minister Peev also commented on the situation with "Bulgarian Posts", stating that they are on the verge of actual bankruptcy.

In relation to the fuel oil on the Black Sea coast, Peev said that this is an old deposit of petroleum products. And he was categorical that there is no pollutant in our territorial waters. The minister said that there is a published register of licensed attractions, which are accessible to everyone. He also emphasized that signals of irregularities have already been filed.

Peev concluded by saying that the goal of his team is to lay good foundations for strategic planning, for the implementation of projects and for high levels of safety in the field.