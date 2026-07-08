Andrey Raichev: Radev should be baptized that he finally got out of the "Botas" trap

"Botas" was signed in a very complicated situation. Bulgaria was in a hurry to secure its energy somehow. It secured it and paid a very high price. Now Radev should be baptized that he finally got out of this trap he got into. This was said in an interview with BNT Andrey Raichev - a sociologist and public commentator, known for his long-standing work in the field of sociological research, political analysis and public processes.

"It has not been paid since 2024. However, liabilities have accumulated, amounting to hundreds of millions. What came in from "Botas" and we have used so far, is extremely insignificant and is of the order of 130 million cubic meters, given that the contract is for 1.85 billion cubic meters per year. What comes from "Botaş" is a very small part of the energy mix. We have made a commitment for a period of 13 years at a fee of 500,000 dollars per day, which in the meantime, according to inflation, has increased. Obligations have accumulated and after a few years it turned out that we are freezing it for 15 months. I will not comment on the economic effects. The political effect on this decision of the government of Galab Donev weighs on Rumen Radev and the political effect for him is clearly negative," commented in turn the political scientist and sociologist Petar Cholakov.

According to Andrey Raichev, Erdogan is doing Rumen Radev a favor with the decision to freeze the contract. "This money will probably be paid in the context of some other agreements, probably in connection with some other projects. It is certainly good for Bulgaria that we are stopping it," he commented.