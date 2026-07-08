Slavi Trifonov on "Botas": Which Rumen Radev should I believe?

Politics is a dirty job. I know, I know what you're going to tell me. But I see this from the inside, I see this from the outside. This is what the leader of "There is such a people" Slavi Trifonov wrote on Facebook.

"And I'll tell you why it's like that. First, because most people who participate in politics are scumbags and secondly, because the same ones lie like it's a global issue. Well, okay, think about it. Today's example is the story with "Botas". Which is true now - that this is a very profitable contract for Bulgaria, as Rumen Radev claimed as president, or that it's very good that this contract is now frozen for 15 months, as Rumen Radev claims as prime minister? Which Rumen Radev should I believe?", he asks in his publication.

"And on top of that, we have 360 million euros to give, we have almost bankrupted "Bulgargaz", we are incurring a huge new debt and where is the truth in general? And most of all - what is useful for us and what is right?", Trifonov asks more questions.

"The worst thing in this whole situation is that Rumen Radev One and Rumen Radev Two, as well as everyone involved in this story, know the truth very well. And the truth is that the "Botaş" contract is brutally disadvantageous for Bulgaria, that we owe huge sums, that the Turks are cunning and will not leave us like that, that Erdogan is extremely happy, that we are dependent on him, that someone has deeply benefited from this agreement, that this was the only meaning of its signing, not the benefit for Bulgaria, and that, have no doubt, everyone will get away with it", points out the leader of ITN.

And sums up: "In general, as I told you - dirty work!"