Prime Minister at NATO Summit: Bulgaria will financially support Ukraine within its capabilities

Bulgaria must continue to invest in strengthening its national defense capabilities and develop its own defense industry in order to meet the new security challenges in Europe. This was stated by Prime Minister Rumen Radev during the NATO summit in Ankara.

According to him, the forum is taking place at a key moment for the Alliance, which is undergoing a serious transformation dictated by the changed security environment. “Today's summit is taking place at an important moment of profound transformation of the Alliance, which reflects the need and ambition of European member states to strengthen their contribution to NATO's common defense capabilities“, said Radev.

He pointed out that the war in Ukraine and the conflicts in the Middle East have clearly shown the need for European countries to take greater responsibility for their own security. “The conflicts in the neighborhood, especially the armed clashes in Ukraine and the Middle East, clearly show European countries that ensuring the security of their citizens is an irrevocable responsibility that requires systematic efforts“, the Prime Minister emphasized.

According to him, Bulgaria has an increasingly important role for security in the Black Sea region, which remains strategic for NATO. “By strengthening our own national defense capacity, our country is becoming an important factor of stability in the critical and strategically important Black Sea region for the Alliance“, said Radev.

The Prime Minister emphasized the need for defense investments to be viewed in a broader context than purely military capabilities. “Achieving NATO's goal of 5% of the gross domestic product for defense means for us the development not only of classical defense capabilities, but also investments in infrastructure, connectivity, digital resilience and cybersecurity“, he noted.

According to Radev, the development of the European defense industry is of key importance for the future competitiveness and security of the continent. He welcomed the holding of a defense industry forum in parallel with the summit.

“It is very important that the defense industry forum is also being held today, because this provides an opportunity to overcome the fragmentation in the European defense industry“, the Prime Minister said.

On the topic of support for Ukraine, Radev stressed that Bulgaria will continue to provide assistance, but within its financial capabilities. “A number of Bulgarian governments have systematically and comprehensively supported Ukraine with financial, medical, humanitarian and military assistance“, he said.

At the same time, the Prime Minister criticized previous administrations for the state of public finances. “All Bulgarian politicians who promised the most financial support for Ukraine have done very little for the development of our economy and for providing funds in the budget“, said Radev.

He was categorical that support for Kiev should not be at the expense of social policies in Bulgaria. “Bulgaria will financially support Ukraine within its capabilities, without affecting social spending. We must also take into account the large deficit that the previous administrations bequeathed to us“, the Prime Minister emphasized.

During his statement, Radev also commented on the topic of Greenland, stating that Europe must protect the right of the island's population to determine its own future. "Our position is that Europe must provide opportunities for the people of Greenland to self-determine," he said.

According to the Prime Minister, a pragmatic solution can be found that takes into account both the interests of the local population and existing security commitments. "Greenland currently provides an opportunity to base military equipment and capabilities on its territory, so this process can be expanded," Radev said.

He expressed confidence that the dispute over the island would not lead to a serious escalation. "I do not expect this to happen and I think that Europe stands united behind Denmark on this issue," the Prime Minister concluded.

Prime Minister Rumen Radev called for unity among allies, but also for a more careful approach to global crises, so as not to lead to further escalation of conflicts. "I believe that global security challenges force us to remain united. We have no choice but to be sensible. We need to make a comprehensive and in-depth assessment of security threats and take into account all circumstances," he said.

In his words, unity in NATO and among Western partners must be accompanied by a policy aimed at de-escalating conflicts. “We must remain united, but also pursue a policy that does not lead to escalation - neither in Ukraine, nor in the Middle East, nor in other crisis points around the world“, Radev emphasized.

Commenting on the war in Ukraine, the Prime Minister warned of the risks of deepening the confrontation between the West and Russia. “The collective West is trying to achieve a conventional victory against the largest nuclear power in the world, without having sufficient capabilities to counter the latest Russian weapons systems. This significantly increases the risk of escalation and a nuclear retaliation, which is extremely dangerous," he said.

According to Radev, the international community must focus its efforts on a diplomatic solution to the conflict as soon as possible. "It is necessary to create conditions for diplomacy and peace as soon as possible. We must work for a sustainable and just peace, not for expanding the confrontation," the Bulgarian prime minister said.

Today begins the actual, second day of the NATO summit in Ankara. France and Great Britain will announce their plans for an international naval mission in the Strait of Hormuz - an initiative that Iran refuses to accept.

US President Donald Trump is also in Ankara, as is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, with a meeting between the two expected today. Zelensky has already asked allies for ammunition for air defense systems, at a time when Kiev and other Ukrainian cities are under massive Russian shelling with missiles and drones.