The Chairman of the State Agency for Refugees under the Council of Ministers, Ivan Ivanov, honored Michael Meinert for h

The Chairman of the State Agency for Refugees under the Council of Ministers (SARF) Ivan Ivanov honored Michael Meinert for his contribution to the development of cooperation with the Federal Republic of Germany.

Michael Meinert, who was the previous liaison officer with the Federal Police, received the honorary plaque of the State Agency for Refugees under the Council of Ministers.

The plaque was awarded for the achievements within the framework of his mandate for mutual cooperation, both in terms of the Pact for Migration and Asylum, and in terms of cooperation between the State Agency for Refugees under the Council of Ministers and the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees.

„This is a well-deserved "a prize that will remind you of the time you spent in Bulgaria and our joint work," said Ivan Ivanov.

For his part, Michael Mainert thanked for the high award and noted that he remains connected to our country, where he has learned a lot.

During the meeting, Michael Mainert introduced the new liaison officer in Bulgaria, Mr. Franz Weber. Weber stated that he had already been to Bulgaria in the period 2012-2016 and that our country and our language were already familiar to him.

The Chairman of the SAR at the Council of Ministers Ivan Ivanov presented the Agency's work related to the implementation of the requirements under the Pact on Migration and Asylum and assured that since June 12, the requirements under the Pact have been strictly implemented.

During the meeting, issues related to the implementation of the completely new asylum procedure for Bulgaria at the border were discussed, as well as the planned renovation activities to increase the Agency's reception capacity in the event of a possible migration wave.

Irina Dancheva, Director of the “International Activities and Projects“ Directorate, emphasized the good cooperation with the European Agency for Asylum in the implementation of the Pact on Migration and Asylum.