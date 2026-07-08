Radev's government took out another loan. This was announced by Galab Donev in the National Assembly. A new 2.5 billion euro debt has hung around the necks of generations of Bulgarians.

They still don't have an adopted budget, but they've already taken out a second billion-euro loan.

If we've been paying 300-400 million in interest, now it's over 1 billion.

The more important question is where this money is going? They are not in the economy, they are not in agriculture, nor in the water supply network, in social policy. They are not in culture. The co-payment in hospitals continues. Everything on the market is getting more expensive. Social payments are frozen. The explanation of the rulers remains: "we are continuing the policies of the previous cabinet". They continue to pay according to the old schemes, to the old companies, in the old corruption pits. So, is this the progressive change?

This comment was published on her Facebook page by the leader of "Nepokorna Bulgaria" Kornelia Ninova.