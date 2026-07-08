Man knocks out three teeth of student after scandal in Kiten

A 40-year-old man from Svishtov was detained after hitting a 17-year-old student from Sofia and knocking out three of his front teeth. This was reported by the press center of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs - Burgas.

The attack took place at around 1:00 a.m. on July 7 on the "Atliman" beach near the "Crown" bar in Kiten. The report was filed with the Primorsko Regional Office by the head of a student group, which included the injured young man.

According to initial data, a conflict arose between a group of students and an unknown man, in which the 40-year-old attacked one of the boys and punched him in the face.

The detainee has been charged, and by a decree of the prosecutor's office, a preventive measure of "detention in custody" was imposed on him for a period of up to 72 hours.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case.