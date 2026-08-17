The state is again looking for someone to repair the Trayanov Gate tunnel for 40 million euros

By the end of this month - August 31, bids are being accepted in the public procurement for updating the technical design and major repairs of the "Trayanov Gate" tunnel on the "Trakia" Motorway. Its indicative value is 40,433,152.49 euros excluding VAT and the funds will come from the republican budget, the "Road Infrastructure" Agency reports.

The deadline for the implementation of the design works is 60 calendar days, in three intermediate stages, and for the construction and installation works is 365 days.

The major repairs of the facility will include the construction of new waterproofing, ventilation and drainage system, new cladding and sidewalk blocks. The reconstruction of the roadway and the tunnel entrances, renovation of the asphalt concrete pavement, marking and vertical signaling is planned. To increase the safety of the facility, two pedestrian evacuation cross-connections will be built between the pipes of the facility, which are for the evacuation of passengers in the event of an accident. The repaired tunnel will have combined emergency niches with hydrants, SOS telephones, a fire extinguishing system, energy-efficient lighting, etc.

The “Trayanovi vrata“ tunnel is at the 53rd km of the “Trakia“ motorway and has been in operation for 40 years - since 1985. The length of the pipe to Burgas is 720 m and was last repaired in the period 1996-1997. The tube to Sofia is 685 m long and was renovated between 2002-2003. The facility has three lanes in each tube.

After the completion of the major renovation of the tunnel, the obligations under Directive 2004/54/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council of 29 April 2004 on minimum safety requirements for tunnels in the trans-European road network will be fulfilled. The Directive applies to all tunnels in the trans-European network with a length of more than 500 metres, regardless of whether they are in operation, under construction or at the design stage.