The District Prosecutor's Office - Plovdiv and the Ministry of Interior authorities have launched urgent pre-trial proceedings after the death of a two-month-old baby, which occurred on Wednesday morning in the Emergency Department of the Karlovo Hospital.

The case caused mass unrest and accusations of medical negligence by the grieving family, who live in the Roma neighborhood of the city.

The relatives' version: Help denied due to a "simple runny nose"

The chronology of events begins early in the morning around 06:00, when the parents took the child to the Emergency Room due to difficulty breathing and a deteriorated general condition. The deceased boy's aunt told the media that the medical team on duty refused to admit him for hospital treatment. The doctors assured the family that the baby only had a runny nose and his condition was not critical, after which they were sent home.

Shortly before 07:00, however, the situation worsened sharply - the infant began to turn yellow and lose vital functions. The parents took him back to the ward in their arms, where they were later informed that the baby had died.

The hospital's version: Dispute over denied hospitalization

Official data from the Children's Department of the Karlovy Vary Hospital confirm that the child was not hospitalized in their facilities. However, there is a serious discrepancy in the testimony between the doctors and the parents. According to unofficial information from the hospital, the theory is being spread that the family was actually offered to keep the baby under observation, but they refused. The relatives categorically deny this and insist that the medical staff underestimated the symptoms.

Upcoming inspections and autopsy

Police teams immediately arrived at the scene of the incident to ensure public order and collect primary evidence. The Regional Health Inspectorate (RHI) and the Emergency Medical Care Center - Plovdiv are expected to issue official statements and results of an internal inspection.

“The investigation is at an initial stage and the goal is to establish the exact circumstances and medical actions surrounding the child's death“, announced the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs - Plovdiv. A forensic autopsy has been scheduled to definitively determine the exact cause of the fatal outcome.