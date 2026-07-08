Magistrates vote for new SJC in 66 sections

Magistrates in our country will vote in 66 sections for the election of a new Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), reports Lex.bg.

Prosecutors will vote in 30 sections. Three of them will be located in Sofia. Investigators will be able to exercise their right to vote in five sections.

The Prosecutors' College approved the rules for the upcoming election of members of the council. The regulations are to be discussed by the SJC Plenum.

There will be a section in each district prosecutor's office in our country - a total of 27. There will be three sections in the capital, given the number of prosecutors. By law, the sections for investigators are distributed by appellate regions. The five sections will be located in each city where there is an appellate prosecutor's office.

A day earlier, the Judicial College of the Supreme Judicial Council approved the opening of 31 sections for the election of a new composition of the Supreme Judicial Council. Four of them will be located in Sofia.

By law, judges elect six of their representatives to the council, prosecutors - four, and investigators - one. The elections are held on two consecutive Saturdays. On the first, the members of the election commission and sections are determined, and the candidates are heard. On the second, the voting itself takes place.