For me, it is unlikely that the Constitutional Court will declare the 2026 budget unconstitutional. The fact is that there is a contradiction, because by law there cannot be a 3% deficit, but even if the Constitutional Court is notified, it will most likely rule at the beginning of next year, when this budget will have expired. For me, it is more important that the rulers do everything possible and correct this proposed deficit of 5.7%.

This was stated in the program "Denyat na Zievo" on NOVA NEWS by the doctor of constitutional law, lawyer Petar Slavov.

"The rulers deserve admiration for the return of fully machine voting. I just don't understand why machine voting hasn't been introduced in the small sections with under 300 people. We all know that it is precisely in these sections that things like "Bache Tseno" happen. There are enough machines, including for a reserve.

A possible hypothesis is that the ruling party is proposing these changes to the Electoral Code in order to gain the support of the PP and DB for the election of a new Supreme Judicial Council, but I don't think so, because the PB wants the "Chujbina" district to be dropped, while the PP and DB are firmly against it and sparks are flying on this topic," he gave an example.