Venko Sabrutev: There is a mafia in healthcare! My daughter is 8 years old and she is already hospitalized, without there being any such thing!

The problem with corruption in healthcare is not being solved. It is deepening. My daughter is 8 years old and she is already hospitalized, without there being any such thing. This was stated by the MP from "We continue the change" Venko Sabrutev on the air of "Face to face" on bTV.

„Let us tell you about the two, perhaps, most striking cases that are in the health insurance fund, known even to small children. One is that private hospitals buy medicines up to 27 times higher than state hospitals. For the same pill - 27 times higher price. The second is the false hospitalizations. My daughter is 8 years old and she is already hospitalized, without there being such a thing,“ he said.

According to him, the solution to these problems goes through legislative changes, which from “We continue the change“ are proposed by several parliaments.

“Four national assemblies, even five, we propose these legislative changes. And we cannot find a majority.“

Sabrutev pointed out that in one of the votes, support dropped after a re-vote.

“The party is “Vazrazhdane“. During the re-vote, Desislava Atanasova gave a clear signal to “Vazrazhdane“ and they changed their vote.“

He specified that in his opinion the necessary change is minimal.

„How severe legislation is it in question to fix this approximately 200 million euro theft in healthcare? One legislative sentence at a time.“

Sabrutev also said that during a meeting of the budget committee he raised the question with the Minister of Health why these changes were not included in the NHIF budget.

„She said it herself - they are necessary, not just necessary, they are mandatory, because a criminal procedure has been launched against Bulgaria. In addition to paying for medicines at a 27-times higher price, we will now also pay the penalty from Europe.“

According to him, they will again propose the texts between the first and second reading of the budget.

„This will be the test for „Progressive Bulgaria“ - whether they are protecting the mafia in healthcare, or they really want to fix the problem.“

Sabrutev said that his parliamentary group will not support the budget.

„Billions cannot go to asphalt and weapons and nothing for Bulgarian children and young families. The social security burden of Bulgarian citizens cannot be increased without them having additional rights in return.“

He gave an example of a family with one parent on a minimum wage and another on a maximum social security income.

„A person who earns a minimum wage will have to pay about 125 euros extra for social security on an annual basis. If the second family member is on a maximum social security income, it will be over 1100 euros per year. The family will have to withdraw over 1250 euros on an annual basis. This is the summer vacation.“

According to him, the financial framework was prepared on the basis of incorrect calculations.

„The total financial framework of this budget was calculated completely wrong. With a miscalculated GDP, miscalculated revenues, so that there could be a huge deficit and a reason to take out huge loans.“

As an example, he pointed out the funds earmarked for state administration.

„737 million euros additionally for the maintenance of state administration. This is not a mistake. This is a deliberate act of the new government to be able to buy cars, coffee and printers for the administration.“

According to him, excessively high capital expenditures are also planned.

„When they have set aside a billion and a half in additional capital investment costs, even without projects, this is a deliberate act.“

He also commented on the funds planned for interest on the state debt.

„The new budget has set aside 230 million euros in additional expenses just for interest on these loans. This is the money to raise the salaries of young doctors.“