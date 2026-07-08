Today, the key plenary session of the European Parliament ends in Strasbourg, marking the beginning of large-scale economic and geopolitical reforms in the Union. The Bulgarian delegation of MEPs found itself at the center of heated debates directly affecting our country's financial sovereignty and the future of collective European security.

Here are the main highlights from the final day of voting, which will determine the course of the EU's development in the coming years:

The new EU tax framework: Balance between regulations and national sovereignty

One of the most controversial projects on which the EP is voting today is the new single tax framework of the Union. It aims to curb tax fraud, close loopholes for cross-border income hiding and introduce stricter rules for digital giants and multinational companies.

Bulgaria's position : Bulgarian representatives in Strasbourg defended the thesis that tax policy should remain the exclusive competence of member states. The native MEPs insist that preserving Bulgaria's competitive advantages (such as lower tax rates) is essential for attracting foreign investment.

: Bulgarian representatives in Strasbourg defended the thesis that tax policy should remain the exclusive competence of member states. The native MEPs insist that preserving Bulgaria's competitive advantages (such as lower tax rates) is essential for attracting foreign investment. What changes: Adopted texts seek compromise – The automatic exchange of financial information between countries is strengthened, but Sofia retains the right to determine its own direct tax levels.

The Common Security and Defense Policy: A New Shield for the Eastern Flank

In the context of the complicated global security environment, the European Parliament finalized the new Common Security and Defense Policy (CSDP). The document provides for an unprecedented boost to joint military procurement and the creation of a common European fund for innovation in the military industry.

Investments in the Bulgarian economy: The new strategy opens up huge opportunities for the Bulgarian military-industrial complex. Our MEPs succeeded in lobbying for easier access for small and medium-sized enterprises from Eastern Europe to European funding for the modernization and production of defense equipment.

Security in the Black Sea Region: Bulgarian representatives emphasized the need for an enhanced presence and surveillance in the Black Sea, which was adopted as a strategic priority in the common plan for the defense of the EU's external borders.

What's next?

After today's final vote in Strasbourg, the adopted legislative packages will be sent for formal approval by the Council of the EU. Bulgaria has serious work ahead at the national level - the parliament in Sofia will have to synchronize domestic legislation with the new European directives, which is expected to be a leading topic on the political agenda in the autumn.