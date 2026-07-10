Weather today, forecast for Friday, July 10: The sun is returning, temperatures are starting to rise

The weather in most of Bulgaria will be mostly sunny and pleasant, marking an end to the intense thunderstorms and hailstorms that swept the country in mid-week. According to forecasters from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), atmospheric pressure will continue to rise and will remain slightly higher than the average for the month.

In the morning hours, the weather will be cool with minimum temperatures between 14°C and 20°C. During the day we will enjoy many sunny hours, with temporary cumulus clouds developing only in the afternoon. The probability of precipitation is minimal, with short-term isolated rain showers possible only in the extreme eastern regions and over the mountain ranges.

A light to moderate wind will blow from the west-northwest. The maximum daily temperatures in the country will reach comfortable mid-summer temperatures 26°C to 31°C, and in Sofia the thermometers will read around 26°C, and in the most western and warm parts of the Danube plain – to 30°C – 32°C.

By region: What to expect?

On the Black Sea Coast : The day will start with variable cloudiness, with light rain still possible in some places, mainly after noon. Maximum air temperatures will be between 25°C and 28°C . The sea water remains excellent for a beach with a temperature of 24°C to 26°C . The sea will be calm - about 1-2 points.

: The day will start with variable cloudiness, with light rain still possible in some places, mainly after noon. Maximum air temperatures will be between . The sea water remains excellent for a beach with a temperature of . The sea will be calm - about 1-2 points. In the Mountains: Hiking conditions are improving significantly. It will be mostly sunny before noon, and cumulus clouds will develop in the afternoon with isolated and light precipitation. The wind in the higher parts will remain moderate to strong from the west-northwest. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 22°C, and at 2000 meters – around 14°C.

Looking Ahead: Heat Intensifies Over the Weekend

Friday is a transitional day to the first longer heat wave of the month. From Saturday onwards, the wind will shift from the south and will start to carry warmer air from the Mediterranean. On Sunday, thermometers in most of the country will quickly cross the 30-degree mark, reaching values between 31°C and 36°C.