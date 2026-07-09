Serbia has authorized the extradition of former BDB chief Stoyan Mavrodiev

Serbia has authorized the extradition of former head of the Bulgarian Development Bank (BDB) Stoyan Mavrodiev, NOVA has learned. This happened without a court hearing.

Mavrodiev is about to be escorted to our country. More than once, his Bulgarian lawyer Emanuil Yordanov has claimed that Mavrodiev will voluntarily request to be returned to Sofia.

The former head of the BDB was detained in Belgrade in early June. He was declared wanted in August 2024 in connection with the investigation launched by the Anti-Corruption Commission into the embezzlement of a loan of 150 million leva from the bank.

In this case, businessman Rumen Gaitanski was arrested, but was later released. The court then indicated that at that time the thesis of embezzlement had not been proven.

Two years ago, the state prosecution claimed that Gaitansky had deliberately persuaded Mavrodiev, as the director of the bank, to commit a crime. Part of the loan went to pay dividends to Gaitansky, and another was used by the company “Crystal Water” to pay off debts of the Varna Thermal Power Plant, which was associated with Ahmed Dogan, was the prosecution's thesis.