Demerdzhiev: An organization has been created to capture Stoyan Mavrodiev and bring him before the law enforcement authorities

Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Demerdzhiev commented on Serbia's permission for Stoyan Mavrodiev's extradition.

"Extradition has indeed been permitted, and under a simplified procedure, we have created the necessary conditions, I spoke with those responsible for him to be captured and brought before the law enforcement authorities. An organization has been created, the formalities are as minimal as possible", he said.

He was asked about Kalin Stoyanov's signal to the prosecutor's office for the deletion of data on Demerdzhiev's order in the “PNR-gate“ case. "I don't have time to read Kalin Stoyanov's fruitless writings, none of his signals contained anything relevant", he explained.

"The filing of a signal by Kalin Stoyanov is for me an indication of a button press by Peevski, who has free time and no other commitments - let him read the signals, I have much more responsibilities than reading the signals", the Minister of Interior explained.

Earlier, Demerdzhiev expressed satisfaction that after the reconstruction of the "Kalotina" border checkpoint was completed in 2022, its permeability is now much better.

"The second stage, which is coming up, will further facilitate access between Serbia and Bulgaria and will facilitate the opportunity for our peoples to exchange visits", he added he.

We remind you that today at the Border Checkpoint (BCP) “Kalotina“ a working meeting of Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev with the Minister of Interior of the Republic of Serbia Ivica Dacic will be held.

During the meeting, an intergovernmental agreement will be signed for the opening of a new joint BCP “Kalotina 2“ (Republic of Bulgaria) and “Gradina 2“ (Republic of Serbia), the press center of the Ministry of Interior announced.