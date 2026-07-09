Our country signed a memorandum with Serbia for a new border crossing point "Kalotina 2 - Gradina 2"

Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of the Republic of Serbia Ivica Dačić signed an intergovernmental memorandum for the opening of a new joint border crossing point "Kalotina 2" – "Gradina 2". This was reported by the press center of the Ministry of Interior.

The aim of the project is to significantly ease border traffic, facilitate the passage of citizens and businesses and improve transport connectivity between Bulgaria and Serbia. Over 5,450,000 people and more than 1,920,000 motor vehicles passed through the "Kalotina" border checkpoint last year.

Minister Demerdzhiev emphasized the need for joint actions to develop and modernize the border checkpoints between the two countries. In his words, the border should guarantee security without creating unnecessary difficulties for citizens and businesses. "It would be good to determine together which will be the next checkpoints to be renovated," he suggested and emphasized the need for a more active and regular dialogue between the two countries. “We can talk without an interpreter, but we don't talk often enough”, added Minister Demerdzhiev.

”For us, this border is very important - it must be passable for citizens and goods, but at the same time well protected to prevent illegal activities”, said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of the Republic of Serbia Ivica Dacic.

Within the framework of the visit, the two ministers held a bilateral meeting. On the Serbian side, the Minister without Portfolio responsible for the development of municipalities and co-chair of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission between Bulgaria and Serbia, Novica Tonchev, also participated in it.

Among the main topics of the talks were the development of the border regions, ensuring security and the possibilities for joint actions to counter illegal migration. Issues related to the Bulgarian national minority in the Republic of Serbia and the protection of the rights of our compatriots were also discussed.

“Relations between Bulgaria and Serbia are good, but have significant potential for development“, said Minister Demerdzhiev and emphasized the presence of political will to deepen bilateral cooperation. “We are close peoples and close countries. We have a common history and we can find many common interests for both the present and the future. When you won “Eurovision“, we rejoiced as if the victory was ours“, said Minister Dacic.

On the Bulgarian side, the meeting was also attended by the acting Secretary General of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Chief Commissioner Lyubomir Nikolov, the Director of the General Directorate “Fight against Organized Crime“ Chief Commissioner Martin Zlatkov, the Director of the Main Directorate “Border Police“ Chief Commissioner Anton Zlatanov, as well as the Ambassador of the Republic of Bulgaria to the Republic of Serbia Angel Angelov.