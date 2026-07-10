Bulgaria without a veto, but with "red lines for the new EU sanctions against Russia SUMMARY

The Council of Ministers officially adopted the position of the Republic of Bulgaria on 21st European Union Sanctions Package against Russia and Belarus. Our country will not impose a full veto on European restrictive measures, but it introduces serious „reservations“ regarding specific individuals and economic entities. The position defended by Prime Minister Rumen Radev and voted by the cabinet aims to protect the Bulgarian economy from negative side effects. The official approval of the new package by the EU member states is expected on July 14.

The reservations expressed by Sofia focus on three main areas:

Russian Patriarch Kirill: The government objects to his inclusion in the blacklist, as the measure will have no real economic effect, but can be used for anti-European propaganda.

Vagit Alekperov („Lukoil“) : The cabinet has declared itself against sanctioning the largest shareholder and former chairman of the oil giant. According to the official analysis, such a step would threaten the stability and functioning of the companies of the „Lukoil“ group, which determine the structure of Bulgaria.

Spare parts for the Sofia metro: Sofia insists on exceptions affecting Russian billionaire Iskandar Makhmudov (active in the railway sector), which would guarantee the security of the capital's transport. The fears are that the restrictions will block maintenance and supplies for the underground railway.

The Ministry of Defense confirmed that the diplomatic terminology of the “reserves“ aims to remove these specific cases from the sanctions regime, without blocking the overall adoption of the EU package.

A step towards an out-of-court settlement and the arbitration claim of “Lukoil“

In parallel with the decision on sanctions, the government announced significant progress in its disputes with the Russian oil giant. The cabinet concluded an interim agreement with the company „Litasko“ (owner of „Lukoil“ assets in Bulgaria) for alternative supplies of crude oil through Swiss companies.

This move is defined as the first and most important step towards an out-of-court settlement of the multi-million arbitration claim that the company filed against our country after the termination of the derogation for Russian oil. Sofia's goal is to secure the operation of the refinery in Burgas and avoid heavy financial compensation in the event of a possible loss of the case.

Political reactions in the National Assembly: From „double game“ to protect sovereignty

The decision of the “Radev“ cabinet caused immediate and polar reactions among the political forces in the parliament: