MP from the DPS Hamid Hamid stated that the report of the Directorate General of Internal Affairs provided by the Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev does not confirm the claims made by the minister during his hearing in the National Assembly on July 2.

According to Hamid, the document was received “finally thanks to the cooperation of the Speaker“ of the parliament.

“The report received from Minister Demerdzhiev categorically confirms our thesis that everything he stated on July 2 in the plenary hall is a complete lie. "Complete fiction, which is only in the fantasies of Minister Demerdzhiev," said the MP.

According to Hamid, the report covers a significantly shorter period than the one the minister spoke about in the plenary hall. "There is absolutely no data on flights or anything like that, as he said - from 2018 to 2025. The report does not contain anything like that," he said.

The MP also claims that the document contains information on a significantly smaller number of people than initially indicated. "Of those people, whom he fantasized about being 80 and a half, there are less than 10," said Hamid.

According to him, the report describes a total of 75 flights, but against them it was noted that Delyan Peevski "did not travel." “75 flights are cited and it is said that Mr. Peevski did not travel at all. And this was brought out in front of the hall, that these were Mr. Peevski's flights“, Hamid pointed out.

He added that according to the document, a large part of the other persons included in it also do not appear as passengers on the specified flights. Hamid also criticized the way in which the inspection was carried out. According to him, the report shows that operational-search actions were carried out against a person with immunity.

„Operational-search actions were carried out against a person with immunity without notifying the prosecutor's office, which is unacceptable in a state governed by law“, the MP said.

He also indicated that the MRF intends to file reports on the case.

At the moment, the Ministry of Interior has not publicly commented on Hamid Hamid's claims made after the report was submitted.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Interior announced that the report submitted to the National Assembly contains data from operational-search activities conducted by the General Directorate of Anti-Terrorism Investigation, as well as a printout with reservation and flight data from an international system for the period from the beginning of 2023 to June 2026.