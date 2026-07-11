Daniel Buzov: There is silence on the "Petrohan-Okolchitsa" case, probably soon the Minister of the Interior will announce the whole truth

Five months after the Petrohan-Okolchitsa tragedy, too many questions are still waiting for their answers. The Minister of the Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev said that he wants to return this case to the terrain of clarifying the facts. The team of “Wake up” was also contacted by the owner and editor-in-chief of the Vratsa website “Bulnews”, who claims that there is new data on the case - which has not yet seen the light of day.

“There is currently silence on the “Petrohan-Okolchitsa” case and most people think that no work is being done and everything is over. In my opinion, all the surviving evidence is currently being reviewed and most likely soon Minister Demerdzhiev will announce the whole truth about the case in the Petrokhan and Okolchitsa huts,” journalist Daniel Buzov said on the show.

“This is the first time I have seen such a large-scale manipulation of public opinion. From the very beginning, some invisible center began to fabricate evidence and fake news and led people very far from the truth about what happened in the Petrokhan and Okolchitsa huts. Now things are starting to fall into place a little and I would help Minister Demerdzhiev with some questions, such as whether it was checked what kind of people entered through the “Vrashka Chuka” border crossing in the days before February 1 and 2,” the journalist commented.

He is categorical in his statement that people did enter. “Let the Ministry of Interior say whether they left the country after that, or maybe they accidentally went to Belgrade and waited for something, and then returned again. Minister Demerdzhiev must clarify whether there was a shootout at the Petrokhan hut”, said Buzov.

“They were hired by a very influential person in Bulgaria, who can afford to control the special services, the Ministry of Interior and the prosecutor's office. I can't tell you his name, but the parents have some clues as to who he is. These people, I bet there were four of them, who are foreigners, are the direct perpetrators of the murders. It is categorically about six murders. In my opinion, one of the perpetrators was injured in the shootout at the Petrohan hut, he suspects.

“I work with many people, almost all the relatives of the victims came to Vratsa, we talked for a long time and here I have to tell the people who organized the whole dirty campaign against them and the murders themselves that the relatives know much more than what they say in the media. They don't say it because they are worried about their lives”, said the journalist.

“When it becomes clear why these people were killed, then the whole puzzle will be put together. It should be noted that according to the relatives, in Ivey, in the Petrohan hut, there was a flash drive with the group's crypto wallet, which contained about 7 million dollars. This flash drive is missing”, he commented.

“These people did not have any financial or life problems. They lived where they wanted and did what they liked. At that moment, they had no reason to commit suicide”, Buzov also said.

“In the hut in Petrokhan, this group had a high-tech drone, which was a gift from Alexei Petrov. This drone is gone. The group had a high-tech underwater drone - this drone is gone. They have diving suits, they have tanks, from this equipment it can then be established when they last dived and where. All this is gone. This was removed because it carries additional information”, the journalist added. According to him, “the method of murder is only in the heads a foreign handwriting”.