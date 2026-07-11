The discrepancies in the data on Delyan Peevski's trips raise more questions than they provide answers. This was stated by the former Speaker of the National Assembly Natalia Kiselova in the program “Offensive with Lyubo Ognyanov“, calling for a more precise presentation of the facts and evidence.

“There was much more confidence in the hearing of Minister Demerdzhiev compared to what was subsequently announced and published. Instead of creating a categorical conviction about a problem with the travels of MP Delyan Peevski, more questions are arising than answers“, commented Kiselova.

Regarding the certificate published by Desislava Atanasova from the Turkish authorities, according to which she did not leave the territory of Turkey on the specified dates, Kiselova commented: “The reports that were leaked are two - from the Ministry of Interior and from the National Security Agency. If Ms. Atanasova claims that she did not leave, Minister Demerdzhiev will have to substantiate her claim with documents or facts at some point“, said Kiselova. According to her, the approach was not correct and "unless the aim is to create noise and divert attention - for example, from the budget or another important event."

The former speaker of parliament noted that the main question remains "who pays for the trips of the MP and for what purpose," but stressed that the one who raises such doubts must also present the evidence. On the topic of sanctions under the "Magnitsky" law, Kiselova was categorical that they do not operate directly in Bulgaria. "The short answer is - no. The banks are the ones that must comply in order to be part of the international payment system," she explained.

Kiselova also commented on the judicial reform and possible changes to the Electoral Code. According to her, the Minister of Justice mainly has the tools of publicity and legislative initiative, and not the ability to directly influence personnel decisions in the Supreme Judicial Council.