Driverless car crushes child in Orlintsi village

A one and a half year old boy is in critical condition and life-threatening injuries in hospital after being crushed by a driverless car.

The accident occurred on Saturday evening in the center of the Sredets village of Orlintsi. According to the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior - Burgas, the accident was reported at around 18:10.

Initial information indicates that a car "Volkswagen Caravel", owned by a 21-year-old local resident, but used by his 22-year-old fellow villager, was left unattended, and then overturned.

The vehicle crushed the little boy, causing him serious injuries. As reported by the correspondent of the Bulgarian National Radio, the child was diagnosed with severe craniocerebral and chest trauma.

The injured boy was immediately transported to the University Hospital - Burgas, where he was admitted for intensive treatment in the intensive care unit. Doctors continue to fight for his life. A detailed inspection of the scene of the incident was carried out by investigating police officers, and the prosecutor on duty was officially notified of the case.

Pre-trial proceedings have already been initiated in the case to establish the exact reasons for the vehicle's movement and whether there was criminal negligence on the part of the driver.