They broke up a rent-a-car fraud scheme worth nearly 900,000 euros, 10 people have been detained

Ten people have been detained in a specialized operation by the General Directorate of the "Border Police" (GDGP) against an organized criminal rent-a-car fraud scheme that caused damage of about 900,000 euros. This was announced by the directorate on its official Facebook page, BTA reports.

As part of the operation, searches were carried out at 14 addresses in different parts of the country. The organizer of the scheme and three other participants have already been brought to criminal responsibility.

According to investigators, the organizer recruited the so-called "mules" - people who, using their own documents, rented cars from companies in Germany. The vehicles were then transported to Bulgaria without being returned to their owners.

The investigation began after an increase in cases of vehicles declared wanted in Germany being found on the territory of Bulgaria. During the initial checks, Border Police officers identified and seized seven vehicles, all first registered in 2025.

During the investigation, data was collected on the participation of Bulgarian citizens in criminal activity in both Bulgaria and Germany.

To date, evidence has been collected for a total of 15 motor vehicles related to the scheme. Documents, payment instruments and a motorcycle, which was also wanted by the German authorities, were seized.

The General Directorate of the Bulgarian Police specifies that the investigation is continuing, clarifying the full range of persons involved and the exact amount of damage caused.

BTA recalls that as early as December last year, the General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime received dozens of reports of fraud related to the purchase and rental of cars in Germany.