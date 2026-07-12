Rumen Radev's government imitates work. This was stated by GERB leader Boyko Borisov in Lovech. The GERB leader commented on Prime Minister Rumen Radev's statement on the “Belene“ NPP, that a restart of the project for a second nuclear power plant with the participation of Ukraine and European financing has been proposed.

“No one can say exact parameters for anything, because in the morning the government says one thing, in the afternoon – another, and the next day it does a third. And that's why you can't understand what they proposed, because the verb is “heard“, Borisov said.

According to him, the construction of a Russian nuclear power plant is currently impossible due to the sanctions against Russia.

“After “Belene“ became a household word in Brussels and after the 21st package of sanctions on Russia, it is assumed that it is impossible to build a Russian power plant. Maybe the pro-Russian electorate likes to hear it, but practically it cannot happen“, said the GERB leader.

Borisov recalled that during his government, Bulgaria acquired the two reactors for the “Belene“ NPP.

“Currently, the two reactors are the property of the Bulgarian state and the Bulgarians. This is largely why we did it. We bought the reactors, the Russian side delivered them, stored them at the “Belene“ site and then we agreed with President Putin to waive the interest“, he added.

As the best option, Borisov pointed to the creation of a joint venture between Bulgaria and Ukraine.

“What I have talked about with the European Commission and with our partners, who would understand it and would necessarily tolerate it, is until a joint venture is made between Bulgaria and Ukraine. In Ukraine, they say that they have largely built the infrastructure of the nuclear power plant, and we have the two modules. For me, it is more profitable not to sell it, but to build a joint nuclear power plant there and share the profit“, Borisov said.

He gave the example of the construction of “Danube Bridge“ 2 and other energy projects in which Bulgaria has ownership. “We did it together, we exploit it together and we share the fees together. And it paid off in the third year. This is a good approach“, said the GERB leader.

According to him, another possible option is for the two reactors from “Belene“ to be used for new capacities at the “Kozloduy“ NPP.

“There is a second approach, but here without very powerful American investment and support it will not work - to build a seventh and eighth reactor, these two reactors from “Belene“ to move to Kozloduy. It is possible, difficult, but possible“, Borisov said.

He stressed that in his opinion the best option remains the joint project with Ukraine.

“For me, the best option is to create a joint venture in Ukraine and share the profits“, he said.

Borisov also commented on the topic of the contract with Turkey for the gas operator “Botaş“, stating that there is not enough information.

“I don't know exactly what Prime Minister Radev negotiated, with whom he negotiated it and how he negotiated it. For me, what I have done is the most useful“, he said.

The GERB leader stated that his party is not a passive opposition and criticizes the way in which the ruling party conducts its policy.

“The fact that we speak objectively and with facts, and vote against, and that we do not insult them with epithets, this is not a belittling. On the contrary - we are educated, we are a systemic party“, Borisov said.

He again criticized the government's budget and warned about the consequences of increasing the deficit. “The European system imposes an excessive deficit procedure on us. This is not a red light, this is a red card. Change your budget and change it,” Borisov said.

According to him, during his first governments, Bulgaria was held up as an example of financial discipline.

„We come in, we put a 0% deficit or surplus and that's how it works. And that's why we had 99% absorption of EU funds. These are facts“, said the GERB leader.

Borisov also commented on the topic of the presidential elections, calling for a joint candidacy of the right-wing parties.

„The only chance for a personal government to stop is for the democratic forces to put forward a joint candidacy“, he said.

According to him, GERB is the party that has led Bulgaria to key European decisions.

„GERB governments brought us into Schengen, into the European banking union, and unblocked the recovery plan. "And 40 out of 40 measures on the gray list that were included in 2022 were completed by GERB," Borisov said.

He also commented on the condition of the roads and traffic safety, stating that there is a need for better organization.

“I will not become a critic on all topics. Not everything has been perfect with us either. But there is a lot of work to be done on security. If they do it, they will have support. If they don't do it, it is obvious that they don't do it“, said the GERB leader.