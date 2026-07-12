Radan Kanev: PB wants to master the same corruption mechanisms as under Borisov

The newly elected leader of the “Democrats for a Strong Bulgaria“ (DSB) Radan Kanev emphasized that his formation will be part of those right-wing forces that will make every effort to prevent Rumen Radev's government from developing into an authoritarian populist regime.

In an interview with Lora Krumova on NOVA, Kanev sounded the alarm that “we have a change of faces“, but the new party in power – – “Progressive Bulgaria“ wants to master the same corruption mechanisms as under Borisov, and according to the DSB leader, this is the biggest risk. Moreover, in his words, “the old police networks are in the process of negotiating with Radev“.

“I am one of the people who have been explaining for years that there is a huge difference between the person Delyan Slavchev Peevski and the “Peevski“ model, because we are talking about a model that was created long before I was born. The model has always been the same, it just changes its name“, Radan Kanev explained.

According to him, the model will fall when the real dismantling of the services begins, which “should dispense justice, not create parties, businesses, money and media“.

Regarding the presidential elections, Kanev said that in the early fall they will have a joint candidate with “Democratic Bulgaria“ and “We Continue the Change“.

When asked if they would allow GERB to join them, Radan Kanev was categorical that this could not happen and added that at the moment GERB is not any opposition to the PB.

“I don't see why we should define GERB and the MRF as opposition. They have not just fallen silent, they support the proposals of the ruling party. They come out and say: “Let them propose people for the Supreme Judicial Council, we will give them the majority they need“. It is clearly a question of personal preservation, and not so much of a party“, Kanev also noted.