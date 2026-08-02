They created the first "climate shelter" in our country

The increasingly hot summer days are forcing people in cities to look for solutions. The first climate shelter in Sofia shows how a small neglected space can become a salvation from the heat. The initiative is part of the "Be Ready" project, co-financed by the European Union, reports Nova TV.

Until recently, this was a devastated yard, but with the help of institutions and many volunteers, it is turning into a green oasis. "There was a big information campaign, that's how I found out and I came to help create a green place in Sofia, which is open to all citizens," says volunteer Yolina Boycheva.

The first climate shelters in Europe are appearing as part of the measures against the increasingly frequent heat waves. Now a similar model is being tested in Sofia. "People accumulate heat stress. When temperatures do not fall below 20 degrees, the so-called tropical nights appear. Right now, in July we have such a short period, we had it 2 years ago, says the head of the “Climate and Energy” department at the Sofia Municipality Apostol Dyankov.

The director of “Programs and Projects” at the Sofia Development Association Sevdalina Voynova explained that there are places called “urban heat islands” that accumulate much more heat than other places. According to her, they absorb an enormous amount of sunlight, which is then emitted at night.

It is precisely these places that need the creation of the so-called “pocket spaces” for recreation. “To make them feel more comfortable and to attract people to use it, we are trying to create some additional opportunities for activities”, adds Voynova.



Still in its pilot phase, the shelter is also a wonderful place for socializing. ”We have a small herb garden, so one can work in it and pick something, water the flowers and play some board games”, says the director of “Programs and Projects”.

According to experts, we should be well aware of where such “cool spots” can be found. ”It is important to simply know where we can provide maximum thermal comfort to our body. Indeed, when we have very hot temperatures for a long time, a person should choose not to expose themselves to them, so that the body has time to rest, advises Apostol Dyankov.



The Sofia Municipality plans to create more such good practices, and climate shelters are an indispensable part of this process.