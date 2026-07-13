On July 14, Prime Minister Rumen Radev will attend the military parade in Paris at the invitation of Emmanuel Macron

Prime Minister Rumen Radev will visit Paris, where, at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, he will attend the traditional military parade on the occasion of France's national holiday. The parade will be held on July 14 at Place de la Concorde and will be attended by Bulgarian guards.

The day before the military parade, Prime Minister Radev will be a guest at the official reception for heads of state and government, given by President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace.

The Bulgarian delegation in Paris will also include Deputy Prime Minister Ivo Hristov and Minister of Foreign Affairs Velislava Petrova.