Ivan Shishkov: Bulgaria lacks infrastructure. The quality of the roads is not good. TIRs are a problem

TIRs are a problem. However, the main problem in Bulgaria is the lack of infrastructure. The quality of the roads is not good. We are at a crossroads, a huge amount of traffic passes through our country, but we are not ready to take it. We do not have the necessary highways. This was stated by the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Ivan Shishkov in the program “From the Day” on BNT.

In the last two tragedies, the asphalt surface was good, but the guardrails were old, from those installed when the highway was designed. In 2024, there is a new regulation on the guardrails, which has more requirements, but they cannot all be replaced at once, which is why a period of 10 years has been given, he explained.

Do you know how many reports I have filed with the prosecutor's office about all irregularities on the roads?, he turned to the presenter and recalled the series of inspections during his previous administration, Shishkov recalled.

The irregularities in road construction are very large. We have started with the overall attitude towards the construction and maintenance of the road sector, he admitted.

He called on the prosecutor's office to start real investigations. Things are indisputable - the asphalt is gone. We want and are fighting to unravel the whole problem and the attitude towards the road sector.

We have to repair certain roads that need urgent repair, but there are already signed contracts before us. What can we do - let the roads deteriorate further? We will not sign the contract for the guardrails, but there is such a legal possibility there. There are tenders, competitions held before us, and there are advanced procedures that we cannot legally stop. The first thing we will do, where it is necessary for these companies to continue working, will be much more serious control. We will work by force. I really want there to be new companies with the capacity to work, but there are none. It is not correct for what is being built at the moment to be responsible, explained the regional minister.

The concession is the only way to build those 800 km. highways. The word „Botas” and “Turkey” does not exist at the moment. Our idea for a concession was long before there were any talks. The interest of Turkish and Greek companies is natural, because for 10 years we have not found a way to build these routes. We have started to hinder our neighbors. An extremely intense flow passes through us, which goes to Turkey and Greece. The previous ones did not do it because it was easier for them to award in-house orders, said Minister Shishkov.

For the Sofia ring road and many other sites, they have no design. They wanted to spend 2 billion without having a project, the case with “Hemus” would have been repeated. We are currently in a starting position. We are currently in talks with the Sofia Municipality about which sites to alienate. Three years – nothing. The big problem is that our sites have no design, he stressed.

The Kresna bypass will ease traffic, but it will not solve the problem, the regional minister also said.