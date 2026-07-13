Large part of Sofia without hot water from August 3 to 10

The heat supply to all subscribers of the TPP “Sofia“ will be suspended for scheduled annual repairs in the period from August 3 to August 10, 2026 inclusive, announced Sofia District Heating Company.

The repair activities are part of the program for preventive maintenance of the main facilities, as well as for maintaining and increasing the security and efficiency of the heat supply.

The shutdown of the heat supply will affect the following areas in Sofia:

► the area between „Istoriya Slavyanobulgarska“ Blvd., „Zavodska“ St., „Industrialna“ St., „Vladayska Reka“ St., „Danail Nikolaev“ Blvd., „Prof. Milko Bichev, Murphy St., Madrid Blvd., Evlogi i Hristo Georgievi Blvd., Fritjof Nansen St., Patriarch Euthymius Blvd., Praga Blvd., Pencho St. Slaveykov“, Blvd. “Gen. Totleben“, “Joakim Kirchovski“ street, “Kamen Andreev“ street, “Ohridsko Lake“ “Gyueshevo“ Blvd. “eng. Ivan Ivanov“, Dr. Kalinkov St., Konstantin Velichkov Blvd., Al. Stamboliyski, Tatarli St., Inje Voivoda St., Todor Aleksandrov Blvd., Zografski Manastir St., Tsar Simeon St., Haydut Sider St., Krum Hr. St. Stoyanov“, “Josif Strosmeier“ St., “Skopje“ St., “Rozhen“ St. , “Alexander Mihov“ street, “Iliantsi“ Blvd., Nadlez Nadezhda;

► g.k. “Hope“ 1st, 2nd and part of the 4th part - from bl. 401 to bl. 422 inclusive;

► g.k. “Tolstoy“;

► g.k. “Freedom“ - bl. 41 and bl. 42;

► g.k. “Illians“;

► g.k. “Holy Trinity“;

► g.k. “Fund housing“;

► Refinery “Military Ramp“;

► g.k. “Ilinden“ from bl. 1 to bl. 4;

► g.k. “Zone B–5“;

► g.k. “Zone B–5–3“;

► g.k. “Zone B–18“;

► g.k. “Zone B–19“;

► g.k. “Banishora“;

► the area in the city “Lozenets“ in the square between Evlogi Georgiev Blvd., Krum Popov St., Tsanko Tserkovski St., Kapitan Andreev St., Cherni Vrah Blvd., Lale St., Teodosi Turnovski St., “Krastyo Sarafov“, “Milin Kamak“ St., “Midjur“ St., “Hristo Smirnenski“ Blvd., “Architekt Yordan Milanov“ St., “Borova Gora“ St., “Kiril Vidinski“ St. and “Dragan Tsankov“ Blvd.