The "Horizont" complex in Varna must pay over 380,000 leva for using parts of state-owned properties in the Sea Garden, without the necessary grounds, the Supreme Court of Cassation has finally decided. The Supreme Court of Cassation refused to consider the appeal of the company "Overseas-Horizont" AD, owned by the family of Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev.

This concerns a part of the Sea Garden, next to the "Horizont" restaurant, which belongs to Kotsev's family.

The Supreme Magistrates confirm the ruling of the Court of Appeal in Varna, according to which the company used two properties in the "Saltanat" area with a total area of about 3,500 square meters, without having the right to do so.

The disputed lands are state property, but have been provided for management by the municipality. In the period from August 2018 to January 2022, gazebos, sheds, pergolas and other facilities were located on some of them.

The company has contested and insisted that the case be considered by the Supreme Court of Cassation, but the supreme judges believe that there are no grounds for a new case.

The final compensation determined is over 383,000 leva - about 275,000 leva for one property and nearly 108,000 leva for the other. The meadow is part of the park, which is for public use, and access to it could not be restricted, the court's decision states.

In addition, "Overseas-Horizont" must also vacate the land in question.

The Supreme Court's decision puts an end to the several-year dispute. The district and appellate courts have already ruled on it.