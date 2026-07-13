Maya Manolova: The chains' "Basket with Care" is a mockery of the people

They promised prices would go down, but Bulgarians still don't feel it at the checkout. We pay more and more, but we get less and less.

"The retail chains wanted to do PR not only on the back of the government, but also on the back of Bulgarian citizens. "The basket with care" that the chains promised turned out to be a complete failure, a mockery of the people and a blatant lie in the eyes of the Bulgarian government," commented the leader of "Stand Up.BG" Maya Manolova on the show "Denyat ON AIR".

In her words, "Basket with Care" is practically non-existent and people rightly do not see it, but according to her, the results of the legislation of "Progressive Bulgaria" will soon be available.

"The fight with Bulgarian producers is brutal. The CPC announced last year that markups in retail chains reach 130%, and markups on dairy products in Bulgaria are the highest in Europe," noted Manolova.

According to the leader of "Izpra se.BG" the control bodies are not doing their job, but if they are in place, there will be consequences for retail chains. Manolova announced that people who use heating should receive their equalization bills by July 15.

She urged citizens not to wait to receive the bill in their mailbox, but to check the company's website, specifying that August 31 is the final deadline for objecting to the equalization bills. "They will be unpleasantly surprised. The whole saga with the equalization bills was once again decided to the detriment of consumers", Manolova emphasized to Bulgaria ON AIR, stating that somewhere the bills are becoming more expensive by 60%. The leader of "Izprav se.BG" is of the opinion that the ministers want to please the heat accountants.

"The bills for both heat distribution and building installation are being adjusted. They have to come out somehow and the heat accountants are adjusting them," said Manolova. The leader of "Izprav se.BG" said that fully machine voting would reduce the number of invalid ballots and would cut down on bought votes.

Manolova called for the cleaning of the voter lists, specifying that to some extent machine voting also solves the "problem with dead souls".