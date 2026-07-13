Ivaylo Mirchev: Rumen Radev attends the parade, but is absent from the decisions in Paris

"Bulgaria is present at the parade, but is absent from the decisions!", MP Ivaylo Mirchev wrote on his Facebook profile.

"In Paris, over 30 countries are discussing Europe's missile defense, security in the Black Sea, the joint production of modern drones with Ukraine and defense against Russian aggression. There are Romania, Greece, Turkey and even North Macedonia. Bulgaria is not present today where the future of European security is being decided, according to Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova, the MP added.

"However, Rumen Radev will be in Paris - apparently not for the meeting at which the decisions are made, but for the parade and the official reception. We are there for the record and the photos, but when it comes to taking a clear position in favor of European unity - no. We iron the generals' uniforms, but otherwise we hide in the bushes," Mirchev also pointed out.

"When we should be an integral part of the form that should ensure the protection of Europe - we integrate under the skirt of Kiril-Gundyaev", added the MP from Democratic Bulgaria.

"This is a political choice and an expression of the geopolitical nebula in which a NATO general resides - today in the role of prime minister", the MP also wrote.

"Instead of being at the decision-making table - Bulgaria is concerned with ensuring that Russian oligarchs and individuals associated with the regime are removed from the sanctions lists," Mirchev continued.

"While our allies in the EU and NATO are preparing for real threats, the Bulgarian government is opening the political door wide to Moscow," he added the legislator.

"We will pay the price with an insignificant presence in NATO and the EU, missed investments in the defense industry and weaker protection of the Black Sea," Mirchev pointed out.

"Protecting the national interest means being present, setting conditions and influencing decisions. An empty chair does not protect Bulgaria. It invalidates and depersonalizes it," the MP concluded his post with these words.