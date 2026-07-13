"Checks in the passenger name record (PNR) system are strictly regulated and can only be carried out when investigating explicitly specified serious crimes," said former Deputy Minister of Interior Ivan Anchev in the studio of "Denyat ON AIR", commenting on the scandal surrounding the checks on Delyan Peevski's flights.

According to him, the rules for using the system are detailed in the SANS Law and the regulations for its implementation, clearly defining who has the right to access the information and in what cases it can be used.

"The directive speaks of serious crimes, and our legal framework specifically lists these serious crimes in order to avoid such frivolous interpretation", explained Anchev on Bulgaria ON AIR.

He confirmed that during the caretaker government in which he participated, such information was not sought through the PNR system. Regarding the allegations of possible deletion of information from the systems of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Anchev stated that he would not make such accusations without evidence, but emphasized that every action in the information arrays leaves a trace.

"Every entry into the system leaves some trace", he pointed out. Upon inspection, it can easily be established whether there was an unauthorized deletion or manipulation of data. The former deputy minister recalled that over the years, more than one employee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs has been disciplinary dismissed precisely for unauthorized access to the information arrays.

"This is one of the problems of the system as a whole in terms of the integrity of its employees," he said. Anchev also commented on the content of the flight reports sent to the deputies, defining them as routine administrative documents prepared on the basis of checks in various databases.

"If it is not relevant to the relevant investigation, it is subject to destruction", Anchev emphasized.

According to him, it remains unclear whether the goal was to inform the public on a socially significant issue, or whether it was a political attack, as he refused to take sides in the dispute.

He explained that if a preliminary investigation has been initiated, the collected materials should be sent to the prosecutor's office when sufficient data is available. "We should have some concrete result on this case in no more than six months," Anchev pointed out.

The former deputy minister also commented on the application of the global "Magnitsky" law in Bulgaria. According to him, there is no clear national legal framework, but given the international nature of financial flows, its indirect impact in our country cannot be ruled out. At the end of the conversation, Anchev also touched on the need for reforms in the Ministry of Interior.

"You cannot postpone six months to undertake some reforms," he said.

Anchev expressed the opinion that a large part of the pensioners in the system should make room for young employees, and the practice of temporary managers creates dependency and hinders professional development.