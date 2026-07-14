Stoyan Mavrodiev is being escorted from Serbia

The former head of the Bulgarian Development Bank Stoyan Mavrodiev is expected to be escorted from Serbia to our country today, Nova TV reports. Belgrade authorized his extradition last week

The banker was detained in the Serbian capital at the beginning of June. Before that, he was wanted for two years in connection with his accusation in the case of embezzlement of a loan of 150 million leva from the BDB.

After his escort to Sofia, he will be detained in the investigative detention center on G.M. Dimitrov Boulevard. There he must be charged and his detention must be decided.

Mavrodiev is accused together with businessman Rumen Gaitanski, who was also arrested, but was later released, with the court indicating that at that time the theory of embezzlement had not been proven.