The first ranking for admission after the seventh grade in the capital's high schools will be published today, Nova TV reports. The application for the state admission plan for the 2026/2027 school year was held between July 8 and 10 entirely electronically, the Regional Department of Education in Sofia-city recalls.

For the convenience of students and their parents, the Regional Department of Education has provided an interactive map of schools in Sofia, as well as detailed information about the number of classes, application codes and the method of forming the score.

The score for admission to the different classes is determined by the pedagogical councils of the relevant schools. All grades required for ranking are entered ex officio before the start of the scoring procedure.

The education department reminds that the system considers the wishes of students in the order in which they are arranged. Each candidate is ranked at the top of their list, for which their score is sufficient.

Application is made through an electronic platform, where each student has an individual profile and access code. It can be used to specify schools not only in Sofia, but also in any other region of the country.