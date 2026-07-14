Tihomir Yanakiev on the ban on ATVs and UTVs: Sozopol is a city that lives with a different rhythm in the summer

Regarding the restrictions introduced for the use of electric scooters, ATVs and UTVs on the streets of the Old and New Towns, I would like to state the following.

Sozopol is a city that lives with a different rhythm in the summer months. In addition to its residents, it welcomes thousands of tourists, families with children and the elderly every day. It is our duty to provide a peaceful and safe environment for everyone who lives here or has chosen to visit our city.

This is what the mayor of Sozopol, Tihomir Yanakiev, called for on "Facebook".

It is precisely from this responsibility that the restrictions introduced arise. They are not an end in themselves and are not introduced for the sake of the bans themselves. The goal is for public spaces to remain as they were created to be – a place for walking, meeting, relaxing and playing, and not a place where a dangerous situation can arise at any moment.

In recent weeks, we have all witnessed cases that have shown that such a risk is completely real.

We cannot wait for a serious incident to occur in order to take action. The responsibility of the municipal administration is to prevent dangers, and not to react only after they have led to serious consequences.

That is why we are installing additional road signs and means of organizing traffic that clearly define the regime in the Old and New Towns. In addition, the necessary control will be carried out, because the rules only make sense when they are followed.

I am convinced that the citizens and guests of Sozopol will show understanding. These measures do not restrict anyone's freedom – they protect people's lives and health.

And there is no more important responsibility for a local government than to guarantee the safety of its citizens and guests.

The rules apply equally to everyone. Not because the goal is to punish someone, but because the law and public interest do not allow exceptions. Only when the rules are followed by everyone can we ensure peace, order and safety in our city.