Rumen Radev: Bulgaria has rejected an invitation from French President Emmanuel Macron to join the "Coalition of the Wil

Prime Minister Rumen Radev announced that Bulgaria has rejected an invitation from French President Emmanuel Macron to join the "Coalition of the Willing", as our country does not support the provision of additional financial and military assistance to Ukraine. The statement was made on Tuesday to Bulgarian journalists in Paris, shortly before the start of the traditional military parade on the occasion of France's national holiday, BGNES reports. Bulgarian guardsmen also participated in the parade on Place de la Concorde.

„I personally received an invitation for Bulgaria's participation in the "Coalition of the Willing" from President Macron, but we are not participating in a coalition that insists on continued financial and military assistance to Ukraine“, the Prime Minister was categorical. According to him, the country does not provide such support because the outcome of the conflict requires a strong diplomatic mission to end the escalation, and not prolong it through military means.

Radev specified that he had also spoken with other heads of government during the official reception at the Elysee Palace, who had also declined participation in this format. Regarding the so-called “anti-missile coalition“, he stressed that issues of Bulgaria's collective security are resolved exclusively within the framework of NATO and the European Union.

When asked about the flights linked to the leader of the Bulgarian People's Rights Party Delyan Peevski, the Prime Minister admitted that the topic negatively affects the country's international image. “It is not good for Bulgaria. This resonates badly. The question is who and how paid for these flights, and we will really bring all this to light“, concluded Rumen Radev.