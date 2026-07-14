Georgi Kandev: Therefore, I must state clearly: I have never asked for or accepted a bribe. I have never extorted anyone

In recent days, serious accusations and suggestions have been made against me, which affect not only me as a person, but also my professional path, my family and the trust in the institution to which I have dedicated 30 years of my life.

Therefore, I must state clearly:

I have never asked for or accepted a bribe. I have never extorted anyone. I have never used my official position for personal gain.

This was announced on "Facebook" the former Secretary General of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Georgi Kandev.

My only home was purchased in 2010 with a bank mortgage loan, which I am still paying off today. This is a verifiable fact.

Regarding the allegations about the car wash – yes, I have used its services, as have many of my colleagues, since it was located near our workplace. Polite communication or a preliminary call for an appointment does not create friendship, dependence or a crime.

Serious accusations were made in public, but no evidence was presented to support them. In a state governed by law, such allegations should be proven before the competent institutions, not on the Internet.

I am not afraid of the truth. I believe in justice. I will defend my name according to the law. No one has the right to destroy another person's reputation without evidence.

This is not just about me. Such unproven accusations cast a shadow over the thousands of honest employees of the Ministry of Interior who perform their duties with dignity every day, as well as over my family, which also suffers the consequences of such public suggestions.

For the second time, through slander and suggestions, an attempt is being made to bring me home. My answer is again NO! I will not go home, I will not remain silent.

I will continue to defend the principles in which I believe. I will respond only with facts, evidence and in accordance with the law.

The truth is not determined by who speaks the loudest.

The truth is proven.