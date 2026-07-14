We went for the parade, but we didn't sit at the table where decisions are made. At the moment when the US is withdrawing from Europe and it must reconfigure its security, Bulgaria is not at the table where decisions are made. This was commented to journalists before the meeting of the parliamentary defense committee by Ivaylo Mirchev from “Democratic Bulgaria“ on today's words of Prime Minister Rumen Radev in Paris, BTA pointed out.

I think that Bulgaria's place is not in the “coalition of the willing“, Prime Minister Rumen Radev said to journalists in Paris in a video published on the Facebook page of the Council of Ministers. He indicated that he personally received an invitation from French President Emmanuel Macron to participate in the coalition. “We do not participate in a coalition that insists on continued financial and military assistance to Ukraine. We do not provide such assistance because I believe that the solution to this conflict is not in prolonging it by military means, but in a strong diplomatic mission to end the escalation“, Radev said.

In the words of Ivaylo Mirchev this is a turn to the East, because “we are more concerned with serving Russian oligarchs, protecting corporate interests so that they are not placed under European sanctions, instead of looking towards Europe and being at the core of European countries“. This means only one thing and that is isolation, he added.

“Democratic Bulgaria“ also released a position on the latest statement by Prime Minister Rumen Radev in Paris. According to the party, Radev has placed Bulgaria in a dangerous isolation from the new European security policy, which is based on bilateral and multilateral agreements that build on the NATO partnership.

Stoyan Mavrodiev can tell the Bulgarian justice system about Peevski's connections with loans taken by specific companies from the Bulgarian Development Bank (BDB), for example “Bulgartabac“ and “Technomarket“, Mirchev said of the former governor of the Bulgarian Development Bank Stoyan Mavrodiev, whom Serbia handed over to Bulgaria today. Earlier this month, Serbia authorized Stoyan Mavrodiev's extradition. He is accused of official misconduct in pre-trial proceedings conducted under the leadership and supervision of the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office.

“The big question is whether the pattern can be unraveled. Could Mavrodiev be the key to unraveling this pattern, or will he simply be another swindler, as happened with Vasil Bozhkov – he landed with great expectations on the plane and then nothing much“, commented Mirchev.

Mavrodiev knows enough and can say enough, as long as he has the desire to do so, he also pointed out.