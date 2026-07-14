Vigenin in Strasbourg: Small farms need lighter rules

„Small farmers cannot be treated like large industrial producers. They do not have the same administrative capacity, they do not have the same access to markets and they cannot bear any additional burden.“ This was stated by the Bulgarian MEP from the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats, Kristian Vigenin, during a plenary debate in the European Parliament. The occasion for the speech was the debate on the need to update the European regulatory framework for wool. The discussion was dedicated to the possibilities of using natural resources more efficiently in the context of the circular economy, sustainable textiles and support for European sheep farming.

Vigenin emphasized that for many farmers, especially in Bulgaria, Eastern and Southern Europe - in mountainous, semi-mountainous and poorer regions, sheep farming is a matter of survival. According to him, it not only provides income, but also supports life in rural areas, preserves local breeds and traditions and protects pastures. “These farmers are today placed in an absurd situation. They are obliged to shear their sheep because this is necessary for the health and humane treatment of the animals, but then the wool often does not bring income, but becomes an expense. This is not fair“, he emphasized.

The MEP noted that Bulgaria and a number of countries in the region are well aware of the consequences of diseases such as sheep and goat measles, plague of small ruminants and bluetongue, which can destroy herds and livelihoods. “This is not about eliminating control. This is about more reasonable control. When there is no real veterinary risk, the rules should not make the collection and use of wool economically pointless“, is his opinion.

In conclusion, he called on the European Commission to review the current rules, support the establishment of regional centres for collection and primary processing of wool, encourage local processors and cooperatives and ensure stronger veterinary support and fair compensation for affected farmers.

To contact the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the EP: https://www.socialistsanddemocrats.eu/