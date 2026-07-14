They brought the fire in "Fakulteta" under control, they are washing "Zhitnitsa" Str.

The Sofia Municipality responded promptly after the fire that broke out today in the "Krasna Polyana" area, "Fakulteta" district. Thanks to the rapid coordination between the services, no citizens were injured and the material damage was limited.

The teams of the "Emergency Assistance and Prevention" Directorate remain on site to provide the necessary assistance until the work on site is fully completed.

In order to prevent secondary dusting and guarantee air quality, the Sofia Inspectorate is organizing immediate washing with tanker trucks. The activities start as a priority from ul. „Zhitnitsa“, in order to remove residual particles and ensure air cleanliness.

In addition to policies for pollution prevention and maintaining a clean urban environment, the systematic efforts of the Sofia Municipality also include a protocol for rapid response to disasters and emergencies. Washing the roadways is a key measure for improving the air, especially in the summer months.

The Sofia Municipality continues to monitor air quality indicators through its stations and will inform citizens of any changes in the situation.