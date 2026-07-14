I hope that those in power know that every self-serving amendment to the Constitution turns against its creators. We have seen such ill-conceived, self-serving amendments without broad agreement. This was said by the doctor of constitutional law, Assoc. Prof. Borislav Tsekov, on the air of Nova News in connection with the celebration of 35 years since the adoption of the democratic Constitution.

"We have overcome many crises through the Constitution, but it has not been the cause of any governance failure. Corruption, backwardness, imbalances - none of this is caused by the Constitution and none of this can be solved by changes to the Constitution. My advice to the rulers is to deal with the important problems and the management tools they have to solve them and not touch the Constitution," he added.

Assoc. Prof. Tsekov also pointed out that it is the responsibility of the majority to hold rational political negotiations, at which "the choice of the parliamentary quota for the new composition of the Supreme Judicial Council should be specified."

Assoc. Prof. Tsekov also commented on the proposed changes to the Electoral Code.

"Everything has been said about the machine vote. I am a known opponent of machine voting. Stupidly and stubbornly, we continue in this direction that we are the only ones in Europe with machine voting. Between Bai Ganyo and Elon Musk, who says that machine voting is dangerous, I choose to trust Musk, not Bai Ganyo," Tsekov noted.

Let them do whatever they decide. Usually, such contradictory moves crash when there is a warning about the elections. The machines can only be used as printers, but the ballots must be counted manually. And if there are contradictions between the machine protocol and the humanly prepared protocol, give priority to human judgment, not the black box in the machine. As Mr. Musk advises us, he also said.

And he added: "Nothing can be proven if there is a breach in the machine. No manipulation can be proven in the machine protocol that can be proven before the Constitutional Court. The machine's errors become unprovable in court, which is what all the experts say, not Bai Ganyo. The machine can assist us, not do all the work for us in some dubious way".