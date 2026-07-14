Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev's refusal for our country to join the newly formed “Coalition of the Willing“ in support of Ukraine has caused a wave of comments and polar reactions in the international space. The topic became central after Radev, who is in Paris for the French national holiday, confirmed that he had received a personal invitation from President Emmanuel Macron, but chose not for Bulgaria to participate in the initiative for financial and military assistance to Kiev.

A sharp reaction from Kiev: Differentiation from the European majority

The Ukrainian state news agency “Ukrinform“ issued a critical comment on the topic. In its publication, the media outlet notes that with this move, "Bulgaria is moving further away from the majority of European Union member states, which categorically support Ukraine." "Ukrinform" also recalls Radev's previous positions against the provision of Bulgarian military equipment to Kiev, adding that in his capacity as Prime Minister he continues to firmly insist on peace negotiations between Kiev and Moscow, instead of increasing military aid.

Moscow welcomes the “diplomatic approach“

In sharp contrast to the positions in Ukraine, the leading Russian state media paid serious attention to the statements from Paris, presenting them in a positive light.

The TASS news agency emphasized the Bulgarian Prime Minister's words that the conflict cannot be resolved by prolonging it by military means, but requires diplomacy.

RIA “Novosti“ published a separate article describing Sofia's decision as a categorical refusal to participate in initiatives leading to “further military escalation“.

The daily newspaper “Izvestia“ analyzed the case in a broader geopolitical context, pointing to Bulgaria as an example of the deepening differences and cracks in the pan-European union regarding the long-term strategy for supporting Ukraine.

The diplomatic precedent in Paris and the debates at home

The fact that while Bulgarian guardsmen marched in the military parade in the French capital, our country was left without an official representative at the parallel meeting of over 35 countries coordinating aid to Kiev also caused comments. Radev himself commented to the media that “The EU can only be strong when individual countries defend their interests and this behavior is respected“.

However, the prime minister's critics were quick to point out that such isolation from key alliance formats poses risks to the country's international authority within the EU and NATO. It remains to be seen how the government's decision will affect the domestic political scene, as the National Assembly still has a valid decision to provide military-technical assistance to Ukraine, which has not been canceled by the deputies.