Bus leaves with 14-year-old girl, parents stay at Burgas bus station

A bus on the Burgas - Nessebar route left with a 14-year-old girl without her parents. The vehicle left, and his parents stayed at the bus station in the regional town. The incident was reported by the child's father, who claims that the crew refused to return, even though the girl was traveling without her parents, BNT reports.

After a nearly 20-minute delay on the bus to Nessebar, the family's younger child fell ill. While the father took care of him, the mother and the girl got on to save seats. Then the woman got off.

Nenko Genov, the child's father: “The bus doors closed under my wife's nose, she got off to call me, they closed the doors and the bus drove off, while my 14-year-old daughter stayed inside. It was a pure coincidence that there were other people from my company with her who could have paid her ticket.”

The father contacted the conductor and asked her to return the bus.

Nenko Genov, the child's father: “ I was shocked and told her that I wanted the bus to either return to the South Bus Station so that we could get on to my daughter, or at the first stop so that I could pick up my child. Before I could even finish my sentence, the conductor disconnected the call.”

Yulia Koycheva, conductor: “ I said I couldn't continue the conversation any longer: 3-4 minutes is enough to check how long we talked on the phone, because there were people I had to charge.”

According to the driver, the mother spoke in Polish.

Dimitar Pologov, driver: “I didn't even understand what she was saying to me. I just said I couldn't wait. She got off and I continued. After a while, when the conductor spoke to the child's father on the phone, I only then understood what had happened.”

Yulia Koycheva, conductor: “I asked if you wanted to get off. First in Bulgarian, then in Russian, then in English - they stood and looked at me. I didn't see any fear in her eyes and after I assimilated things I said "I apologize for the confusion, but if you want to get off the bus, it's no problem.”

The transport company specifies that the recordings show the girl communicating with two adults behind it.

Zhivka Ivanova, transport manager at the company: “There is no way the bus can return, because this is public transport, it follows a schedule.”

The parents have notified the “Automobile Administration“ and the Consumer Protection Commission about the case.