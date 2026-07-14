Yotova: Europe is writing a new page in its history, Bulgaria and France will continue to work side by side

At a time when Europe is facing unprecedented challenges, the legacy of the French Revolution with the ideals of freedom, equality and fraternity reminds us that our strength lies in our unity. More than ever, we need a common vision, determination and closer cooperation. With these words, President Iliana Yotova addressed the guests at the official reception on the occasion of the National Day of the French Republic, organized by the French Embassy in Sofia.

In her greeting, the head of state pointed out that the responsibility for the efforts to achieve peace on the Old Continent, to strengthen European security, to develop European defense capabilities is shared. “Our task is to accelerate the energy transition and strengthen the resilience of our infrastructure in order to preserve Europe's prosperity and competitiveness“, said Yotova.

The President highlighted the excellent relations between Bulgaria and France, built on a long-standing tradition of friendship, trust and mutual respect. She emphasized cooperation in the fields of security, energy, economy, education, culture.

“At a time when Europe is writing a new page in its history, Bulgaria and France will continue to work side by side to address together the challenges of our time, true to the values that unite us“, said Iliana Yotova.