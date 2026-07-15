Serious accident near Targovishte took the life of a 35-year-old man

A 35-year-old man from the Omurtag village of Belomortsi died in a serious accident on the main road Sofia - Varna in the Targovishte region. The incident occurred late in the evening of July 14, with the police being notified at 9:45 p.m. As of 4:00 a.m. on July 15, traffic in the area remained open, but was being regulated by teams of the “Traffic Police“.

What happened : Head-on or rear-end collision between two vehicles traveling in the same direction.

: Head-on or rear-end collision between two vehicles traveling in the same direction. Exact location : The main road I-4, in the section between the area “Momina Cheshma“ and gas station “Rompetrol“ at the entrance to Targovishte.

: The main road I-4, in the section between the area “Momina Cheshma“ and gas station “Rompetrol“ at the entrance to Targovishte. Victims and injured : A 35-year-old man from the village of Belomortsi died, and the remaining injured were transported to the MHAL-Targovishte for examinations.

: A 35-year-old man from the village of Belomortsi died, and the remaining injured were transported to the MHAL-Targovishte for examinations. Road condition: Cars are off the roadway, both lanes are active.

The official spokesperson for the Regional Directorate of Traffic and Traffic Safety-Targovishte, Ani Krasteva, reported BTA reported that teams on duty are inspecting the scene to determine the exact causes of the incident. This is another incident in the area, after a few hours ago traffic between the Popovo villages of Voditsa and Kovachevets was also temporarily restricted due to another accident, in which fortunately there were no casualties.