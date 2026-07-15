Deputies to discuss Budget 2026

The draft program of the parliament provides that the deputies will discuss today the Draft Law on the State Budget of Bulgaria for 2026.

The texts provide for a deficit under the consolidated fiscal program for this year in the amount of 5.7 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP).

The revenues, grants and donations set out in the draft budget amount to 49.6 billion euros, and the total expenditures amount to 56.8 billion euros. According to the draft, the maximum amount of new public debt that can be taken on in 2026 is 10.1 billion euros.

This amount includes a loan of up to 3.261 billion euros under the European instrument “Security Measures for Europe“ (SAFE) to strengthen the defense industry. The public debt is expected to reach 37.7 billion euros or 30.1 percent of GDP.

It is planned that the total funds for capital expenditures in 2026 will reach 9.360 billion euros, including include those with national funding of 4.028 billion euros and with European funding of 5.331 billion euros (including the National Recovery and Resilience Plan).

The bill proposes to increase revenues from operating the toll system and increase vignette fees by 30 percent - as of August 1, 2026.

Among the measures of the government are also accelerated implementation of the already introduced excise calendar for the period 2025 - 2029 in the Excise and Tax Warehouses Act for a phased increase in excise rates on tobacco products.

Among the parameters of the bill is that from August 1, 2026, civil servants under the Civil Servant Act and those employed under the Judiciary Act will pay personal insurance contributions. From this date, the social security contributions are distributed between the insurer and the insured person in a ratio of 80:20, and from 1 January 2027 - in a ratio of 60:40, as provided for the remaining employees. A review of the mechanism for determining the minimum wage is planned, and until a new mechanism is determined, the minimum wage is planned to remain at its current level of 620 euros.

The proposed agenda also includes denunciation of the Treaty to the European Energy Charter and the Protocol on Energy Efficiency and Related Environmental Aspects, signed on 17 December 1994 in Lisbon. It is planned that the deputies will also consider amendments to the Consumer Protection Act at first reading.